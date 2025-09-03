KC Spotlight | DM Law Givies Back to High School Football Players

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — DM Law Media Day at Arrowhead is a chance for KC and local high school football players to see what it is like to play in college and professionally.

More than 20 high schools that benefit from the DM Law Foundation are invited. The DM Law Foundation gives money to school football programs for equipment on a need basis.

"The football season is about to start, the drum season is about to start, the cheer season is about to start. Getting them in a room at Arrowhead Stadium. It's about fun for me number 1. It's about supporting the community and supporting the kids here," explained DM Law partner, Michael DiPasquale. The attorney continued to say their reason for giving back to high school students is to help set them on a road to succeed.

DiPasquale played football at the University of San Diego.

"One of the things I tell these kids: you have to take more from football than what it takes from you. In a nutshell that means football is a tough game. It's hard work. Your buddies are at a party and you're sweating on the field. It sets you on the right path, on the right trajectory," said DiPasquale. He advised to take those skills and apply them in every day life.

Chiefs Hall of Honor and former Chiefs center Tim Grunhard was a motivational speaker for the kids. Several others involved in the school system or athletics were there as well.