KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With sunshine and long weekends ahead, summertime is the perfect season to press pause and enjoy your surroundings. Whether you're soaking up the sun outside or staying cool indoors, it’s a great time to give your spaces a refresh and finally tackle those home improvement projects on your to-do list.
KC Spotlight | Easy Summer Home Refresh
Summer is the perfect season to press pause and enjoy your surroundings. Whether you're soaking up the sun outside or staying cool indoors, give your spaces a refresh.
Posted
and last updated
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.