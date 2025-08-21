KC Spotlight | First of Its Kind, Minority Chamber's Development Center

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Minority Chamber's Development Center is a product of innovation between the Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce and the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Greater Kansas City.

Carlos Gomez, president of the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce of Greater Kansas City, explains how regular conversations between he and Kim Randolph Davis, president of the Heartland Black Chamber of Commerce, started in 2020.

"I can depend on him, he can depend on me. It's working out very well," Randolph Davis echoed.

The two chambers can operate independently, under one roof, but also partner and share resources for joint goals.

Randolph Davis stated she had never heard of another collaboration like this.

"It's unique. It's the only one I know of. For two minority organizations to own a building on Ward Parkway, it is unique in itself," explained Randolph Davis.

Randolph Davis shared there are industry specific trainings going on right now. They're enrolling for restaurant, transportation and hospitality development opportunities currently.

Gomez explained they are starting to prepare small businesses for FIFA World Cup hosting and events in 2026.