KC Spotlight | Frontier Schools and KC STEM Fest

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Frontier Schools prepare KC metro kids for future careers in science, technology, engineering and math. Find out more about KC STEM Fest from science teachers Rochelle Breslin and Selim Sekine.

School officials say KC STEM Fest helps to build connections between students, local businesses and the community at large. The idea is to celebrate innovation and creative, hands on learning initiatives. Frontier Schools is devoted to showcasing the talent of its students, with the hope of inspiring the next generation of STEM leaders.

Open enrollment for Frontier Schools is from November 1 through February 1. Apply online by clicking Apply Now.