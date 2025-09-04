KC Spotlight | Get Chiefs Game Day Ready at Scheels

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Head to toe, Scheels in Overland Park has you ready for the next Chiefs game!

It has a wide selection of Chiefs gear including tents, signs, clothing, tennis shoes, baby clothing, mini cheer uniforms, hats and tailgate equipment.

You can find warm and cold weather clothing to help you cheer on the Chiefs in style, while maintaining comfort. You can find heated jackets for the coldest games and other insulating clothing items.

Look for the special Chiefs Nike Pegasus shoe and other items you may see on the sideline.

There's also game day gear for other NFL teams.

Scheels is located at 6503 W 135th Street in Overland Park. Stop in and ride the ferris wheel for a fun shopping trip.