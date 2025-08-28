KC Spotlight | Gospel Experience at "Affirmations: A Night of Worship!"

LEAWOOD, Kan. — Experience worship through music. "Affirmations: A Night of Worship!" is a can't miss, celebration of God, honored through song.

Resurrection's Music Outreach Director Isaac Cates put the choir of more than 200 people together. It's been an annual musical, religious experience for the past three years.

"We get a chance to sing God's promises," explained Cates. "Encourage people through music. We have some of the greatest talent ever in Kansas City. I thought what a wonderful opportunity for singers, worship leaders, choir lovers and enthusiasts of music to come together and sing."

Callie Day, an award-winning virtuoso vocalist, educator, and former contestant on "America's Got Talent" will be performing. Four-time Grammy nominated singer Oleta Adams will also be coming out of retirement for this show.

Cates described the music genres as diverse with contemporary worship music, choir, hymn and gospel music. The concert is free and there is no registration.

Anyone is welcome to join the Affirmations concert on September 6 at 6:30 PM. It's located at Resurrection's Leawood location at 13720 Roe Ave.