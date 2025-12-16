KC Spotlight | Groundbreaking Music Therapy at UMKC

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Groundbreaking music therapy work is happening at UMKC.

"We're using music to reach a therapeutic goal," explained UMKC's director of music therapy, Amy Robertson. "We're looking at depression, decreasing pain, improving quality of life." Robertson defined music therapy as the therapeutic use of music to reach a goal.

Robertson shared findings when dealing with premature infants. "They're leaving the NICU five days sooner. In some cases 14 days sooner. They're feeding sooner. They're gaining weight sooner," shared Robertson. UMKC's research is backed by 30 years of data.