KC Spotlight | Harris Park Seeks Community Help for Inner City Housing Project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The man behind Harris Park, Christopher Harris, is launching an ambitious fundraising campaign to bring affordable housing to KC.

Harris, president of Harris Park Midtown Sports and Activities Center, is leading the capital raise aimed at $3.5 million from individuals, families, and small businesses.

Once that threshold is met, Harris will approach major corporations to match the community’s commitment — potentially doubling the available resources.

Harris explained he is partnering with the nonprofit The Way Home, and is looking to balance equity with accessibility.

The initiative relies on a Tenant Selection Plan to ensure the housing remains affordable for local families—especially those at risk of being priced out as urban areas gentrify.

Harris used his family's land to develop Harris Park into a community sports and activity center. It is now evolving past the green space and mini golf course.

Harris shared the previously purchased lots will make way for new housing in a rent-to-own program. His idea is to cultivate long term community stability and economic empowerment for those in the inner city.