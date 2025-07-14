KC Spotlight | Hearing Healthier Reduces Risk of Falls

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Did you know poor hearing can raise the risk of falls by triple? That's why hearing healthier is important; schedule a consultation today.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Did you know poor hearing can raise the risk of falls by triple, according to Johns Hopkins University research? Data shows as the brain processes unclear sounds, fewer resources are available to help with balance and understanding surroundings. Schedule a free consultation today with Hearing Healthier by calling 800-401-8454.

