KC Spotlight | Help for Huntington's Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Those who have Huntington's Disease don't have an easy road ahead. It's a story Julie Struble knows all too well.

She was with her husband every step of the way in his battle with HD that lasted around a decade.

You can honor Hal and others in the KC area by volunteering, donating or participating in his namesake golf tournament.

The 9th Annual Cal Struble Memorial Golf Tournament is scheduled for June 14 at Shamrock Hills Golf Club in Lee's Summit.

Stuble plays a major part in Help for Huntington's Kansas City. Its mission is to ncrease the safety and well-being of individuals with Huntington’s Disease and their family members who care for them at home.