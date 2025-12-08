KC Spotlight | Holiday Giving Tips with Chime

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A new Chime survey reveals American's spending habits for the holiday season 2025. The Unwrapped survey shows Americans plan to spend $1120 on average for presents this year. Those surveyed plan to spend the most on their children and partners.

Finance expert, author, podcast host and speaker Patrice Washington shares how to build financial habits through holiday gift giving.

If you are looking for smart holiday spending tips you may wish to prioritize cash or adding to a savings account. You can make a holiday budget and stick to it.