KC Spotlight | Holiday Shopping with the KC Symphony Guild

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You can support the Kansas City Symphony on a shopping night with the Symphony Guild.

Join the auxiliary group for a shopping fundraiser on December 4, from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wine and small bites will be at Design in the City at the Village of Briarcliff in the Northland. 10% of sales will support the Symphony Guild.

The Kansas City Symphony Guild is a Northland auxiliary organization that has supported and promoted the Kansas City Symphony since 1971.

The guild will also host its cabaret gala, "Wild Wild West", on April 26, 2026.