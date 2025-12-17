KC Spotlight | Hot Holiday Pick? VR Gaming

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This year families are rethinking holiday traditions, trading classic board games and movie nights for something more immersive. Virtual reality, once seen primarily as a niche gaming tool, is quickly taking center stage for at home entertainment.

VR and virtual movie theaters offer families a new way to connect over the holidays, by turning our living rooms into shared experiences.

Tech expert Julie Loffredi says that sense of togetherness is a big reason virtual reality is gaining traction right now.

Interest in immersive tech continues to grow beyond gaming. While blockbuster video games remain popular, more Americans are using VR for streaming entertainment, social experiences and live events. Virtual theaters allow users to watch films together, while sports and concert apps place viewers virtually in the front row.

As shoppers explore VR options this holiday season, Loffredi recommends comparing devices carefully. Factors such as comfort, ease of use, content libraries and whether the headset requires additional equipment can make a big difference.

Some of the most popular VR experiences include multiplayer games, interactive fitness apps, travel simulations and shared viewing spaces designed for movies and live events. These options, Loffredi said, make the technology appealing even if you don't consider yourself a gamer.

