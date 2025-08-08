KC Spotlight | Iconic Musical "Frozen" Keeps Us Entertained

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For actresses Cate Hayman and Daisy Wright, who play Elsa and Anna in the musical "Frozen" at Starlight Theatre, the main theme of the show is about sisterhood.

Hayman explained all your favorite songs take center stage in "Frozen" the musical, but her character also indulges in some new tunes the audience loves.

Wright also shared playing Anna was a bucket list character for her. "When the movie came out, I asked my friends to go to it with me," explained Wright.

Opening night at Starlight Theatre saw nearly 4,000 guests on a Tuesday. Both actresses enjoyed seeing audience member faces in the crowd.

Hayman and Wright's rehearsals started in Pittsburgh, where they acted for about three weeks. There are eight shows in Kansas City, with the last on Sunday, August 10. From there, the production heads to Lincoln.

Starlight Theatre is celebrating 75 years of inspiration as the city's oldest and largest performing arts organization.

