KC Spotlight | Inaugural Fall Festival in Downtown Branson

BRANSON, Mo. — Downtown Branson is looking like a fall-fashioned Hallmark movie. The new Historic Downtown Branson sign hangs proudly over Main Street, and you're welcome to take a quick trip and celebrate Autumn.

The inaugural Fall Festival is in swing all season long, but special events will take place October 3-4.

What to Expect:



Free face painting, balloon animals, games and a pumpkin scavenger hunt

Storefront decorating contest

Festive fall decorations and places to take photos - think hay bails, pumpkins and fall leaves

Sidewalk sale & activities that correspond to the Fall Festival

Hot Apple Cider

