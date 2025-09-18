Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KC Spotlight | Inaugural Fall Festival in Downtown Branson

Highlighting recent renovations in downtown Branson, the first Fall Festival is setting a seasonal tradition for the city.
BRANSON, Mo. — Downtown Branson is looking like a fall-fashioned Hallmark movie. The new Historic Downtown Branson sign hangs proudly over Main Street, and you're welcome to take a quick trip and celebrate Autumn.

The inaugural Fall Festival is in swing all season long, but special events will take place October 3-4.

What to Expect:

  • Free face painting, balloon animals, games and a pumpkin scavenger hunt
  • Storefront decorating contest
  • Festive fall decorations and places to take photos - think hay bails, pumpkins and fall leaves
  • Sidewalk sale & activities that correspond to the Fall Festival
  • Hot Apple Cider

Find out more on live performances in Branson, musical shows, museums and attractions at Explore Branson.

