KC Spotlight | Inspiring Independence for People of All Abilities in KC

The Whole Person, a nonprofit Center for Independent Living founded in 1978, has been working for more than four decades to help people of all abilities in the greater Kansas City area live independently and with dignity. It works to connect people of all abilities with the resources and groups they need.

Robert Honan, Chief CIL Services Officer, explained the govering board is made up of people who have disabilities. Honan shared many of the people who work there do as well, which gives them a unique and powerful perspective.

"They know how to work with people who have disabilities. Everybody is included in decision making at The Whole Person," explained Honan.

TWP provides free services to people with physical, sensory or mental limitations. Its programs also extend to families, veterans and community organizations.

The Whole Person is located along the KC Streetcar line at 3710 Main Street in KC.

You can call for Kansas Services, 913-871-4188, or for Missouri Services, 816-561-0304.