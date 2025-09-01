KC Spotlight |Let Poo Squad Do the Dirty Work

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City, we know you love your dogs. They're more than pets; they're part of the family. But, if you hate wasting time picking up waste - let the Poo Squad do it for you.

Serving the Kansas City metro, the Poo Squad is happy to be number 1 in a number 2 business, clearing client yards of pet waste.

Matt Fast runs Poo Squad KC out a Lee's Summit, a pet waste removal service that promises to bring back “the joy of the backyard.” His bright orange-clad team serves the metro each week, from Lee’s Summit to Blue Springs, tackling what many pet owners consider the least glamorous part of owning a dog.

The company is part of a nationwide franchise founded in Manhattan, Kansas, in 2017. What started with one truck and a shovel has grown into dozens of locally owned operations.

Core Services



Residential Pooper Scooper – Regular waste removal for homes, keeping your backyard clean, safe, and enjoyable.



Commercial Pooper Scooper – Services for businesses, parks, apartment complexes, and other shared outdoor spaces.



Yard Sanitation & Deodorizer – After cleanup, your yard is treated to reduce odors and sanitize surfaces.

Emphasis on Safety



Licensed & Insured: Every location operates under proper licensing and insurance



Strict Sanitation: Equipment and footwear are cleaned between each job to prevent disease spread



Automated Notifications & Billing: You’ll receive service reminders via text messages and online billing



High Visibility: Technicians wear bright orange uniforms and branded trucks for recognition

Fast said they have flexible scheduling for one time, weekly and biweekly stops. You don't have to be at home as technicians can cleanup independently. They also send a photo to show the client the gate has been closed.