KC Spotlight | Look Younger with Dekliderm

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A topical skincare product marketed to firm and smooth the delicate skin of the neck and décolletage is drawing attention. People seeking anti-aging solutions outside of surgery are trying Dekliderm Neck Firming Cream.

Dekliderm is marketing as a topical cream that can reduce the appearance of fine lines, sagging skin and crepey texture.

Dekliderm’s formula combines widely used anti-aging ingredients that include retinol, Vitamin A and bakuchiol. The ingredients aim to improve collagen production and skin texture around the neck.

The brand says users may begin to see visible changes in as little as four weeks, though it notes more significant results typically require continued application.

