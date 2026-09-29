KC Spotlight | Memory Care Facility Cedarhurst of Shawnee Is Open!

SHAWNEE, Kan. — Cedarhurst of Shawnee is committed to creating a community where each person feels loved, valued, supported and able to live life to the fullest.

The memory care and assisted living facility excited to welcome local families to schedule a tour and experience firsthand what makes Cedarhurst such a special place to call home.

Director Alex Neff explained Cedarhurst's true philosophy is centered around each resident's preferences, independence and lifestyle.

Residents will enjoy welcoming spaces designed for comfort and connection, chef-prepared daily meals and dining options available all day.

Cedarhurst of Shawnee showcases wellness areas, community spaces, a fitness room, life enrichment activities and social events.

Neff shared assisted living support is designed to promote independence. They have specialized memory care for t hose with Alzheimer's disease and other forms of dimentia.