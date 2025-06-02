Watch Now
KC Spotlight | Midwest Transplant Network Legacy Walk Gives Hope

Sponsored: Midwest Transplant Network's Legacy Walk is June 7, 2025. Come celebrate the gift of life while helping raise awareness about the importance of registering as organ, eye and tissue donors.
The Donate Life Legacy Walk is June 7, 2025, from 6–9 PM. This community event by the Midwest Transplant Network honors donor heroes and transplant warriors. Come celebrate the gift of life while helping raise awareness about the importance of registering as organ, eye and tissue donors.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Midwest Transplant Network is reminding you, you could save a life by being an organ, tissue and eye donor. That's the theme of the Donate Life Legacy Walk, which also features a live concert, food trucks and a Tribute Trail honoring donor heroes and transplant warriors.

The Donate Life Legacy Walk is June 7, 2025, from 6–9 PM, outside the World War I Museum and Memorial. All are welcome to celebrate the gift of life, while raising awareness for organ, eye and tissue donation.

Click here to register for the walk.

