KC Spotlight | Midwest Transplant Network Legacy Walk Gives Hope

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Midwest Transplant Network is reminding you, you could save a life by being an organ, tissue and eye donor. That's the theme of the Donate Life Legacy Walk, which also features a live concert, food trucks and a Tribute Trail honoring donor heroes and transplant warriors.

The Donate Life Legacy Walk is June 7, 2025, from 6–9 PM, outside the World War I Museum and Memorial. All are welcome to celebrate the gift of life, while raising awareness for organ, eye and tissue donation.

Click here to register for the walk.