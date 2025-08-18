KC Spotlight | New Youth Flag Football in KC, Hyde Park Heroes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For some kids in Kansas City, football is more than a game. Respect is earned on the field. Your team becomes family, and there's hope in every huddle.

Your kids can get involved in Hyde Park Heroes Flag Football, which is powered and funded through the Holman Athletic Performance Foundation.

Coach John Holman won a national championship in college football with The Ohio State University and was an NFL intern. Holman explains how the program focuses on character development and life skills along with athleticism. He hopes to inspire the team to play like champions on and off the field.