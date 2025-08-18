Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KC Spotlight | New Youth Flag Football in KC, Hyde Park Heroes

KC Spotlight | New Youth Flag Football in KC
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For some kids in Kansas City, football is more than a game. Respect is earned on the field. Your team becomes family, and there's hope in every huddle.

Your kids can get involved in Hyde Park Heroes Flag Football, which is powered and funded through the Holman Athletic Performance Foundation.

Coach John Holman won a national championship in college football with The Ohio State University and was an NFL intern. Holman explains how the program focuses on character development and life skills along with athleticism. He hopes to inspire the team to play like champions on and off the field.

