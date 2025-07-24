KC Spotlight | NLBM Hot Dog Festival Takes WWI Museum

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Grillin' and Groovin'! The Nego Leagues Baseball Museum's 2025 Heart of America Hotdog Festival takes center stage at the National WWI Museum and Memorial, Saturday, August 9.

The event features live entertainment, your favorite ballpark foods, local food trucks and runs 3-11 PM.

The sizzling musical lineup starts at 3:30 PM and features Silk and Eric Benét, Rose Royce, Larry Dodson of the Bar-Kays, the dynamic duo of Jeanette Harris & Tom Browne. We also can't forget The Bloodstone Review.

Created by the NLBM in 2013, the Hotdog Festival celebrates the historical connection between our national pastime and the All-America hotdog! Proceeds benefit the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

