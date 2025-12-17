KC Spotlight | Novel Treatments for Prostate & Skin Cancer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Prostate Cancer kills thousands of men each year and many others are affected by skin cancer. Dr. Raza Bokhari explains how novel treatments are paving the way for a healthier life.

Dr. Bokhari said skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States. "There are 5 million cases diagnosed each year," explained Bokhari. "Regular wellness checks, visiting primary care and dermatologists to look at any suspicious legions will go a long way in preventing this type of cancer."

Dr. Bokhari explained the most common cause of morbidity is cardiovascular complications.