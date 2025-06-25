KC Spotlight | Polly's Pop Recognized at Popfest, Free Family Fun

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Sponsored: A 100+ year soda pop brand, made locally in Independence, is being recognized at Popfest presented by Polly's Pop.

Popfest presented by Polly’s Pop is Saturday, June 28, in Historic Independence Square. The festival finale is around 6 PM with a performance from School of Rock.

The locally made craft soda pops have16 flavors and is manufactured and produced in Independence, MO, with its award winning water.

Polly's Pop also launched three flavors of Polly-Q BBQ sauce and sells Pioneer Spring Sparkling Water.