KC Spotlight | Poo Squad Cleans Up, So You Don't Have To

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City-area business is helping pet owners enjoy their backyards without the mess — one scoop at a time.

Poo Squad, a professional pet waste removal company, is turning heads with its bright orange uniforms and even bolder mission: to clean up after your furry friends, so you don’t have to.

The company operates across the metro — including Lee’s Summit, Blue Springs, and Overland Park. It offers weekly, biweekly and single cleanups. Crews arrive in branded vehicles and send customers a text 10 to 20 minutes before arrival, letting them know it's time for a yard refresh.

Beyond just appearances, pet waste can pose real health risks. The CDC warns that dog feces can carry bacteria and parasites that can be harmful to both pets and people. That’s part of the reason Poo Squad takes sanitation seriously — even offering yard deodorizing and disinfecting sprays.

The service has gained popularity with busy families, elderly pet owners, and property managers who want to keep communal green spaces clean.

