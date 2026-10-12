KC Spotlight | RSV Prevention, Insights on Vaccines

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you are over 50 and have risk factors, you may want to take preventative steps to fight RSV. RSV is a contagious and potentially serious respiratory virus.

Dr. Candice Robinson explained those who are 50 and older with risk factors are more susceptible to severe RSV. Dr. Robinson is the director of scientific affairs and public health for US Vaccines with GSK.

Pharmacist Stacy Zulueta, director of clinical operations for Walmart, explained easy steps to help those most at risk include vaccinations.

You can find out more information at www.easyvax.com.