Watch Now
EntertainmentKC Spotlight

Actions

KC Spotlight | Safe and Effective Treatment for Depression

Sponsored: At Sunrise Psychiatry their mission is to provide effective and compassionate mental health care to those struggling with treatment-resistant depression.
Sponsored: At Sunrise Psychiatry their mission is to provide effective and compassionate mental health care to those struggling with treatment-resistant depression.
KC Spotlight | Safe and Effective Treatment for Depression
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At Sunrise Psychiatry their mission is to provide effective and compassionate mental health care to those struggling with treatment-resistant depression.

The clinic specializes in Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation or TMS Therapy. Dr. Sonni Elliott explained this therapy involves a targeted, magnetic pulse to one of the areas of the brain affected by depression.

Sunrise Psychiatry is offering free consultations. Find more information about therapies and depression at Sunrise Psychiatry.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo