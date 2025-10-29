Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KC Spotlight | Senior Primary Care at ArchWell Health

ArchWell Health offers senior-focused primary care. Find out how to get started in the annual enrollment period.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The 2025 Annual Enrollment period for Medicare runs October 15 to December 7. It's a time for older adults to reevaluate their healthcare coverage and pick the provider model that most closely fits their lifestyle and goals.

Dr. Heather Savedra, ArchWell Health Market Medical Director, explains how seniors should weigh that decision. Dr. Savedra also explains ArchWell Health's primary focus is senior primary care.

ArchWell Health

  • ArchWell emphasizes a distinctive senior care model, tailored for those 60 and older.
  • ArchWell focuses on doctor/patient time.
  • ArchWell offers on-site lab and screening services, same-day or telehealth scheduling.
  • ArchWell has scheduled social wellness opportunities.
