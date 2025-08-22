KC Spotlight | Shining Star for STEAM Learning in the Metro, Apply Today

LEAWOOD, Ks. — A first-of-its-kind innovation center in the Kansas City region is transforming how students engage with science, technology, engineering, the arts and math.

The Dan & Cassidy Towriss IDEA Space KC, powered by The Barstow School, is a 32,000-square-foot learning environment built entirely around the concept of hands on, student exploration. The facility offers cutting-edge labs, creative studios and entrepreneurial workspaces.

Executive director Cassie Banka explained IDEA Space KC is designed to spark curiosity, build technical skills and inspire the next generation of creators.

IDEA Space KC has Four specialized zones: Maker Space, Fabrication Workshop, Technology Lab, and Incubation Hub. This allows students to explore everything from robotics, coding and artificial intelligence to woodworking, digital fabrication and business design. In August one project students worked on in their summer session was designing, fabricating and launching rockets.

Teachers can apply for field trip opportunities and parents can enroll children for learning experiences for the fall.

While developed and operated by Barstow, IDEA Space is open to students across the Kansas City metro including public, private, charter and homeschool students alike.

During the school year, Barstow students engage with IDEA Space weekly. Hundreds of other K–12 students participate in after school courses, summer camps and special programs.

All offerings include scholarships to ensure accessibility for all learners. IDEA Space KC is located at 12200 State Line Rd in Leawood.

