KC Spotlight | Signia & Hearing Loss

KANSAS CITY, MO — A recent survey reveals the most prominent symptom of hearing loss is difficulty hearing people in noisy environments. An Audiology expert with Signia explains these results and the groundbreaking technology designed to address the issue.
Posted
KANSAS CITY, MO — A recent survey reveals the most prominent symptom of hearing loss is difficulty hearing people in noisy environments. An Audiology expert with Signia explains these results and the groundbreaking technology designed to address the issue.
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.