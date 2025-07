KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The sounds of the Temptations left an imprint on American Music forever. The story of The Temptations unfolds at Starlight Theatre in “Ain’t Too Proud”, July 22-27, 2025.

Rudy Foster plays Otis Williams in his first national tour; he shares his favorite moments from the story outlining the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group’s rise to fame from the streets of Detroit.

Shows are at 8 PM, July 22-27, don’t miss out.