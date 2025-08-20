KC Spotlight | Strengthening KC Neighborhoods by Creating Affordable Housing

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Christopher Harris, president of the Harris Park Midtown Sports and Activities Center, is continuing his mission to strengthen Kansas City neighborhoods through Harris Park.

Harris is working with The Way Home, a program that provides tenants and buyers with qualifications through a Tenant Selection Plan to ensure housing remains affordable for local families.

The initiative aims to give Kansas City families in urban neighborhoods the opportunity to access new housing without being priced out. Harris said the Tenant Selection Plan is key to creating lasting, affordable housing solutions in the community.

Harris is trying to raise $3.5 million in donations by individuals, families and small businesses to bring affordable homes in the inner city. He plans to ask larger corporations to match the community efforts after the initial raise.

If you would like more information, reach Harris here.