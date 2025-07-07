Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentKC Spotlight

Actions

KC Spotlight | Summer Adventure Awaits in Wichita

Get ready for the new baby elephants at Wichita Zoo, feeding the lemurs at Tanganyika Wildlife Park and the Wicked Brew Tour! Check it out with Visit Wichita.
Sponsored: Get ready for the new baby elephants at Wichita Zoo, feeding the lemurs at Tanganyika Wildlife Park and the Wicked Brew Tour! Check it out with Visit Wichita.
KC Spotlight | Adventure Awaits in Wichita
Posted

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get ready for the new baby elephants at Wichita Zoo, feeding the lemurs at Tanganyika Wildlife Park and the Wicked Brew Tour! Check it out with Visit Wichita.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo