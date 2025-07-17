KC Spotlight | Summer Fun, Elixir Soda Fountain at The Museum of Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — If you're looking for a refreshing summer treat with a twist, stop by Elixir at The Museum of Kansas City. Milkshakes and an espresso martini will hit a sweet spot and other drinks, like an igloo, give a nod to the museum's history.

The The Museum of Kansas City Deputy Director Paul Gutierrez explains how local restaurants and coffee shops are highlighted—including The French Market & Café, Marcell Coffee, Cerberus Liquid Workshop and Fairway Creamery.

There's also a limited menu of grab-and-go/pre-packaged food items like sandwiches, salads and baked goods.

The soda fountain is from 1925 and was donated to The Museum of Kansas City and sits at the center of the bar at Elixir. A drug store cash register and wood work are other historic artifacts inside.