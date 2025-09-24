Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KC Spotlight | Sunrise Psychiatry Celebrates Milestone

It's been three years for Dr. Sonni Elliott at Sunrise Psychiatry. Find out the most resounding feedback on the Overland Park clinic, treating resistant depression with TMS Therapy.
Sponsored: In three years Dr. Sonni Elliott of Sunrise Psychiatry has helped hundreds of people with depression through TMS Therapy in the Kansas City metro.
KC Spotlight | Sunrise Psychiatry Celebrates Three Years
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Dr. Sonni Elliott celebrates a milestone three years at Sunrise Psychiatry, a leader in treating resistant forms of depression with TMS Therapy.

Dr. Elliott explains the practice was established to be a caring, forward thinking leader in treating mental health. Empathy, engagement and education are the clinic's cornerstones.

Here's to many more years of mental wellness at the Overland Park clinic.

Hope and healing are just a phone call away, 913-333-0448. Click here for more information on treatment options.

Sunrise Psychiatry is located at 6900 College Boulevard.

