KC Spotlight | Sunrise Psychiatry Celebrates Milestone

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Dr. Sonni Elliott celebrates a milestone three years at Sunrise Psychiatry, a leader in treating resistant forms of depression with TMS Therapy.

Dr. Elliott explains the practice was established to be a caring, forward thinking leader in treating mental health. Empathy, engagement and education are the clinic's cornerstones.

Here's to many more years of mental wellness at the Overland Park clinic.

Hope and healing are just a phone call away, 913-333-0448. Click here for more information on treatment options.

Sunrise Psychiatry is located at 6900 College Boulevard.