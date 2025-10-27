KC Spotlight | Sunrise Psychiatry Offers TMS for Seasonal Mood Changes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As the days get shorter and colder, many people experience shifts in mood. Some people may develop seasonal affective disorder or SAD. Dr. Sunni Elliott of Sunrise Psychiatry explains that transcranial magnetic stimulation or TMS can be an effective treatment option for those struggling with SAD symptoms.

With the holiday season approaching, Sunrise Psychiatry anticipates a rise in community members reporting anxiety and depression. According to Dr. Elliott, their practice becomes quite busy at the end of the year. However, patients can get started with TMS quickly. Dr. Elliott said now is the time to take action.

For those feeling the effects of seasonal or holiday-related mood changes, Sunrise Psychiatry offers a structured path to care and support, helping patients regain control over their mental health during challenging months.

Sunrise Psychiatry is located at 6900 College Blvd in Overland Park, KS.