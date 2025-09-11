KC Spotlight | Tailgating, Wine, Wings! Sign Me Up!

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Former NFL Star turned chef, Eddie Jackson, explains his wing and wine pairings.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Football season is officially here and tailgating is in full swing! Whether you're grilling at Arrowhead or for a watch party, food can really set the atmosphere.  

Kansas City, you already know legendary BBQ but we're getting a winning game plan for wine and wings from former NFL Player, turned chef, Eddie Jackson.

Jackson likes oven roasted wings tossed in a wine sauce, paired with a Bota Box Pinot Grigio. He recommends traditional wings, Buffalo style, with a garlic sauce. He paired that wing dish with Bota Box Sauvignon Blanc.

Jackson explained a specialty smoked wing as well. He paired that with Bota Box's RedVolution wine. The red blend pairs with the smoky flavor of the wings.

You can submit your wing recipe at Bota Box, for a chance to win tickets to the Big Game next February.

