KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Everything is cooked on an open flame at The Russell on Main, a wood-fire fast casual dining experience and catering company.

"We really pride ourselves on using Missouri Wood. We use hickory and oak," explained Amante Domingo, chef and owner of The Russell.

Domingo explained the food is cooked on an Argentinean Grill, featuring lamb, tacos, chimichurri steak sandwiches and more.

The Russell is at 3141 Main Street in Kansas City.