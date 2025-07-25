KC Spotlight | The Light Ahead, Treating Depression with TMS Therapy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Millions of people are living with depression, and for some, medication is not an option or it is not enough. Dr. Sonni Elliott shares a positive outlook using Transcranial Magnetic Stimulatioin, or TMS Therapy, at Sunrise Psychiatry.

Dr. Elliott explains how their patients experience long-lasting relief from depression through our TMS Therapy.

Sunrise Psychiatry is located in Overland Park and is focused on being a caring, forward thinking leader in the treatment of mental health conditions.

