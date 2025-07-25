KC Spotlight | The Light Ahead, Treating Depression with TMS Therapy

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
If medication has not helped your depression TMS Therapy may be your answer. Dr. Sonni Elliott of Sunrise Psychiatry shares a positive outlook.
Sponsored: Millions of people are living with depression, and for some, medication is not an option or it is not enough. Could TMS Therapy be the future for treatment-resistant depression? Dr. Sonni Elliott shares a positive outlook at Sunrise Psychiatry.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Millions of people are living with depression, and for some, medication is not an option or it is not enough. Dr. Sonni Elliott shares a positive outlook using Transcranial Magnetic Stimulatioin, or TMS Therapy, at Sunrise Psychiatry.

Dr. Elliott explains how their patients experience long-lasting relief from depression through our TMS Therapy.

Sunrise Psychiatry is located in Overland Park and is focused on being a caring, forward thinking leader in the treatment of mental health conditions.

