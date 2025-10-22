KC Spotlight | Think Before U Drink, Halloween 2025

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The team at DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers is taking proactive steps to prevent DUI incidents through its Think Before U Drink campaign.

The initiative focuses on raising awareness about the dangers and consequences of impaired driving, encouraging community members to plan ahead, use designated drivers and make safer choices before getting behind the wheel.

One of those choices would be to utilize Free Uber Rides, provided by DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers.

You can use this by going to the DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers website or by texting 999-9999 safe ride home.

Owner & partner, Richard W. James, explains you would then download the code in your Uber app. The code then would be in your Uber app. It's available to the first 1,000 riders. Rides are available October 31 at 7 p.m. through November 2 at 3 a.m.

The DeVaughn James Injury Lawyers team has sponsored previous Think Before U Drink campaigns, supporting safety.

The campaign is part of the firm’s broader commitment to making a positive difference in Kansas City and across Missouri. Through outreach and community education, Think Before U Drink aims to spark conversations about responsibility and safety.