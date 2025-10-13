KC Spotlight | Thrills at NFM, “Survive the Night: Aisle of the Living Dead”

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Get ready for a pulse-pounding adventure! See if you can outwork the zombies at NFM in the "Survive the Night: Aisle of the Living Dead" event on October 24, 2025.

The creator of Tipsy Bard KC, Justin Barron, will have you on a family friendly walk through a zombie apocalypse on the first floor of NFM.

Guests will navigate a variety of tasks, combined with some visual effects and challenges.

The attraction runs 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. on the 24th.

You can also bring the kids to trick-or-treat at NFM on Saturday, October 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The free Halloween Spooktacular event includes crafts, games and visits from costumed characters.

