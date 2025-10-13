Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
EntertainmentKC Spotlight

Actions

KC Spotlight | Thrills at NFM, “Survive the Night: Aisle of the Living Dead”

Will you be able to survive the night at NFM? Of course! But Zombies have taken over the first floor of NFM on 10/24 at “Survive the Night: Aisle of the Living Dead”.
Sponsored: Will you be able to survive the night at NFM? Of course! But Zombies have taken over the first floor of NFM on 10/24 at “Survive the Night: Aisle of the Living Dead”.
KC Spotlight | Thrills at NFM, “Survive the Night: Aisle of the Living Dead”
Posted
and last updated

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Get ready for a pulse-pounding adventure! See if you can outwork the zombies at NFM in the "Survive the Night: Aisle of the Living Dead" event on October 24, 2025.

The creator of Tipsy Bard KC, Justin Barron, will have you on a family friendly walk through a zombie apocalypse on the first floor of NFM.

Guests will navigate a variety of tasks, combined with some visual effects and challenges.

The attraction runs 5:00 to 7:30 p.m. on the 24th.

You can also bring the kids to trick-or-treat at NFM on Saturday, October 25, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The free Halloween Spooktacular event includes crafts, games and visits from costumed characters.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo