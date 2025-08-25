KC Spotlight | Top Talent at St. James Academy Volleyball Slam

LENEXA, Kan. — The gym at St. James Academy in Lenexa will once again roar to life on September 1–2, 2025. The Thunder will host their annual Volleyball Slam, a season opening showcase packed with elite teams, high stake match ups and enthusiastic crowds.

Coach Nancy Dorsey said the Slam really needed to be created, to showcase top female volleyball players in our area. Dorsey explained the electric atmosphere elevates the experience for both athletes and fans.

With two full days of competition, parents, players and fans will get a taste of the volleyball season’s intensity.

The Slam’s blend of local rivalry, state-title contenders, and media spotlight shows off the Kansas high school volleyball culture.