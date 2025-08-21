KC Spotlight | Toys that Teach in Back to School Season

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — As summer winds down, families are turning their focus to a new school year — and the tools that help kids succeed inside and outside the classroom.

Data shows products can help children transition from vacation mode back into a structured routine. If you're a parent seeking to mix fun with learning, Walmart has fresh tech, traditional school supplies, lunch items and a Weekend Academy clothing line for growing kids.

From STEM-focused games and activities to play sets, the toy industry has rolled out new options designed to spark curiosity and support developmental skills. Thames & Kosmos has a coding chameleon to help with STEM learning.

Educators and child development specialists encourage parents to look for toys and products that balance entertainment with skill-building.

From baby to toddler Fisher-Price Laugh & Learn 4-in-1 Activity Table & Easel inspires creativity in your little ones.

Jazwares also has an answer to help children get a good night of sleep, before the first school bell rings.

