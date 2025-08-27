KC Spotlight | Treating Obsessive Compulsive Disorder with TMS Therapy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You've probably heard of obsessive compulsive disorder before. But did you realize you can treat OCD, without drugs, with TMS Therapy?

Sunrise Psychiatry is offering a cutting-edge with Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation. This FDA approved therapy uses magnetic pulses to stimulate targeted areas of the brain.

Dr. Sonni Elliott explains a person is typically fully awake in the non-invasive sessions at Sunrise Psychiatry. Typically fewer sessions are needed to treat OCD behaviors than depression.