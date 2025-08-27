Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
KC Spotlight | Treating Obsessive Compulsive Disorder with TMS Therapy

You've probably heard of obsessive compulsive disorder before. But did you realize you can treat OCD, without drugs, with TMS Therapy?
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You've probably heard of obsessive compulsive disorder before. But did you realize you can treat OCD, without drugs, with TMS Therapy?

Sunrise Psychiatry is offering a cutting-edge with Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation. This FDA approved therapy uses magnetic pulses to stimulate targeted areas of the brain.

Dr. Sonni Elliott explains a person is typically fully awake in the non-invasive sessions at Sunrise Psychiatry. Typically fewer sessions are needed to treat OCD behaviors than depression.

