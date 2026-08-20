Legal Talk | Simon Law Explains What Trucking Companies Know Before Crashes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Accidents involving trucks as opposed to cars differ from a legal perspective, and one of the main reasons why is because of what trucking companies know before a crash ever even happens.

“Most people think the only difference between trucking crashes and a regular car accident is that it’s just involving a bigger vehicle,” said Mary Simon, an attorney at Simon Law. “What surprises people is that trucking companies often have data showing how their drivers are performing before a crash. So, in many cases, the issue isn’t just what happened in that moment. It’s whether warning signs were ignored.”

Commercial operations are also governed by federal safety rules, which include limitations on how long drivers can be on the road and how companies can monitor them, Simon said.

“It’s not just about the driver,” she said. “There’s often a company behind them responsible for safety, training, and supervision.”

Attorneys representing victims of trucking accidents consider all parties who could be liable for a crash, including cargo loaders and shipping companies, maintenance providers and truck or parts manufacturers, Simon said.

“Trucking companies and their insurers routinely attempt to shift as much fault to injured victims to minimize their exposure,” Simon said.“Having skilled legal representation is critical to ensuring your percentage of fault is not overstated."

Trucks also have devices that track their speed, hard braking and how long someone has been driving. Making sure all data is preserved is crucial following an accident, Simon said.

“The most important thing is to act quickly because critical evidence can disappear,” she said. “Things like electronic data, driver logs, and even video footage may only be saved fora short period of time.

“Getting the right help early can make a big difference in preserving that evidence and understanding what really happened.”

Simon Law has had success in holding trucking companies accountable.

In 2024, Simon Law obtained a $462 million verdict against Wabash National on behalf of two young fathers who were killed when their vehicle slid underneath one of the semi-tractor trailers it manufactured with guards that failed to prevent underride crashes.

In 2025, Mary Simon obtained a $2 million settlement for the victim of a trucking accident and a $10 million settlement for a separate case.