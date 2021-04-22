Meet Rose Brooks Center’s new therapy dog

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Rose Brooks Center has a brand new staff member! A therapy dog named Cooper recently joined the team. Cooper will spend most of his time in the emergency shelter where he will be a constant source of comfort, bringing healing and recovery to both adults and children survivors of domestic violence. The Rose Brooks Center works to break the cycle of domestic violence so that individuals and families can live free of abuse.
Posted at 12:28 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 13:28:58-04
