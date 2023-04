"LG Electronics is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

Mental exhaustion, anxiety, and depression among student athletes are currently comparable to rates at the start of the pandemic. That’s why LG partnered with the NCAA to create the “Game 4 Good” campaign to bring awareness to this important issue. Some of the biggest names in college basketball, were on hand at Final 4 Fanfest in Houston to discuss the campaign.