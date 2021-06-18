Watch
EntertainmentKC Spotlight

Actions

New breast cancer treatment at The University of Kansas Cancer Center

items.[0].videoTitle
The University of Kansas Cancer Center now offers intraoperative radiation therapy, or IORT, for small, early-stage breast tumors.
Poster image.jpg
Posted at 4:00 PM, Jun 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-18 17:00:25-04

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The University of Kansas Cancer Center is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

The University of Kansas Cancer Center now offers intraoperative radiation therapy, or IORT, for small, early-stage breast tumors. IORT is a single radiation treatment given at the time of lumpectomy, following tumor removal. Having IORT allows patients to avoid conventional breast radiation therapy, which typically starts a month after cancer surgery and requires daily treatments for up to 6 weeks. To learn more, call our nurse navigator at 913-588-1227, or visit Kucancercenter.org

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo