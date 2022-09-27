NTEN working to build digital equity in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — "Google Fiber is a paid advertiser of Kansas City Spotlight and is responsible for this content."

The NTEN Digital Inclusion Fellowship, sponsored in part by Google Fiber, supports changemakers from nonprofit organizations and municipal agencies in creating and managing projects to build digital equity in communities across the country. Recent Kansas City participants include representatives from the Latinx Education Collaborative/Revolucion Educative, Goodwill of Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas, and the Kansas City Public Library.