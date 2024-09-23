Oleta Adams retires after 55 years

KANSAS CITY, MO. — When Oleta Adams finishes her 55th year in the music business this year, she will call life on road complete. With an amazing career of playing music all over the world, she and her husband of 30 years will opt for a more relaxing life, one of service and one of actually seeing the world she mostly only saw from the stage of venues she’s played in.
Posted
KANSAS CITY, MO. — When Oleta Adams finishes her 55th year in the music business this year, she will call life on road complete. With an amazing career of playing music all over the world, she and her husband of 30 years will opt for a more relaxing life, one of service and one of actually seeing the world she mostly only saw from the stage of venues she’s played in.
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.